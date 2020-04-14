'The Raikar Case' Ending Explained: Who Exactly Is The Killer?

Voot Select streaming platform recently released their latest web series titled The Raikar Case. The thriller series features a talented star cast of Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Bhave, Neil Bhoopalam and Parul Gulati. The story revolves around the Raikar family who go through an unspeakable tragedy when the youngest son of the family, Tarun Raikar is found dead.

But as the authorities rule out the possibility of a suicide, the series takes a turn to become a classic whodunnit which slowly unveils the secrets of the Raikar family episode by episode.

Also read: 'The Raikar Case' Review: Netizens Give Rave Reviews To Thriller Whodunit Show

Disclaimer - Spoilers Ahead

The Raikar Case explained

The series commences with the murder of Tarun Raikar's character, the basic theme of The Raikar Case is to find out who has killed Tarun. The show follows a convoluted plot which requires audience members to pay attention to every detail as the story unfolds.

Neil Bhoopalam plays the character of SP John Pereira who is assigned to unsolve the case. The first suspect of the murder is deemed to be Yashwant Naik Raikar played by Atul Kulkarni. But as the story unfolds it is revealed that Tarun's mother and Yashwant Naik Raikar were having an affair, which prompts Tarun to blackmail Yashwant and get money.

Also read: Kunal Karan Kapoor Forays Into The Digital Space With 'The Raikar Case' After Two Years

The show then dives deep into various aspects of the secrets kept hidden by the family. As all things start to come to a close, it is revealed that Tarun's murder was actually done by Sakshi Raikar played by Ashwini Bhave and Mohit Raikar played by Kunal Kapoor.

As the series has a number of other key plot points, the series has not yet completed the story and left the audience on a cliffhanger. It is to be seen with the season 2 for The Raikar Case whether the story will get a definitive end or another chilling twist.

Also read: 'The Raikar Case' cast: List of actors who have featured in the crime-thriller

Also read: Khatrimaza leaks 'The Raikar Case' web series online | See full details

Also read: Voot Originals that you can binge watch on weekends | Here is a list

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.