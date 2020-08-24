Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities All About Divinity And Togetherness

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began on August 22, 2020. The ongoing pandemic did not dampen the festive spirits of Bollywood celebs as many of them opted to bring home eco-friendly Ganesha, sticking to making the festivities a private affair. Celebrated actor Neil Nitin Mukesh was also one of these celebs who ringed in the 27th year of the festival by bringing home an eco-friendly Bappa. The actor also took to his social media to share some pictures and videos as he celebrated the auspicious occasion. By the looks of it, Neil's Ganesh Chaturthi festivities seemed to be a private but a joyous affair.

Neil Nitin Mukesh brings Bappa home

The New York actor shared some pictures of himself bringing Lord Ganesha home. The pictures have Neil all smiles for the paparazzi as he can be seen holding the Lord Ganesha idol. As per the rituals, the face of the idol has been covered from red cloth. Take a look at the pictures shared by Neil.

The Lafangey Parindey actor also gave in a beautiful glimpse of his Lord Ganesha on social media. In some series of pictures, one can see the Lord Ganesha idol bedecked with jewels and stones. The idol is further decorated with an embellished orange and yellow cloth. The caption had Neil state that this year marked the 27th year that his family has brought Bappa home. Take a look at the pictures.

Neil Nitin Mukes's beautiful family picture

The actor then also went on to share a beautiful family portrait that has him along with his entire family posing near the Lord Ganesha idol. His parents Nitin Mukesh and Nishi Mukesh can be seen sporting a dark pink sherwani and a pink saree respectively. Neil can be seen twinning with his brother Naman Mukesh in a peach-colored kurta.

The actor's wife, Rukmini can be seen making way for a pretty picture in a red salwar kameez with a printed dupatta. But it is Neil's adorable daughter Nurvi who is completely stealing the show in the picture. She can be seen giving out a delightful smile in the picture while her father holds her.

