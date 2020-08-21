Neil Nitin Mukesh Brings Home Eco-friendly 'Bappa' For The First Time In 27 Years

With the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi kick-starting, many celebrities have started gearing for the festival. Amid the on-going pandemic, many celebrities have opted to bring home eco-friendly Ganesha, sticking to making the festivities a private affair. Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukhesh will also be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi is a very special manner.

Neil Nitin Mukesh limits Ganesh Chaturthi to a private affair

The actor-producer has moved to a new house in South Mumbai and will be rejoicing the 27th-year of this festival in an eco-friendly manner. Due to COVID 19, Neil Nitin Mukesh and his family will be limiting the 10-day festivity to a private affair. Like every year, Nel Nitin Mukesh has set a theme for Ganesh Chaturthi, and this year the theme is dedicated to 'new beginnings'. He said that this is the first time his family has brought home an eco-friendly Bappa home.

Speaking about the new theme, Neil Nitin Mukesh said that because of Covid-19, people have realised that the human race has caused much harm to mother Earth over the last decade and the only practical way to look forward is to embrace eco-friendly measures to protect the Universe. Elaborating himself over the Ganpati Celebrations he said that, the Ganpati he brought home is of 18 inches as opposed to their longstanding yearly tradition of bringing home a 5 feet idol.

Neil Nitin Mukesh added that over the past two months, his mother has been creating ornaments and clothes for the Ganpati. The decoration for Ganesh Chaturthi has been entirely done by the actor and his daughter Nurvi. Due to the situation, Neil Nitin Mukesh said that his family has restricted from getting anything from outside and have decorated the Ganpati room like a country yard with minimal decorations comprising of white Jasminum sambac and yellow marigolds.

Like every year, all of the 10 days of the Ganpati celebrations will be dedicated to different festivals of India like Holi, Diwali, Rakshabandhan, Janmashtami, followed by a Chappan bhog, the havan, ending with the visarjan.

