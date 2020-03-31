The Debate
Neil Nitin Mukesh Twins With Daughter Nurvi As He Spends Quality Time With Her, See Pic

Bollywood News

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has shared the cutest selfie with his 2-year-old daughter Nurvi & has an even cuter caption stating the reason for his look

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neil Nitin Mukesh

Johnny Gaddar actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his adorable little 2-year-old daughter Nurvi stole hearts with their selfie on Instagram earlier on Tuesday, The father-daughter duo can be seen spending quality time with each other as Neil and Nurvi twin with tiny ponytails on top of their heads. Neil shared the picture and revealed how he had been tricked into making the ponytail through the caption that read, "To convince her to make a ponytail, I had to make one first. 😋😉. #dadysgirl #myall❤️"

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on

Read | Neil Nitin Mukesh: 'Bollywood has taught me to fight for myself'

The post is just too cute for words as Neil Nitin's fans flooded the comment section with many heart emojis and lots of love for the little one. The actor has often shared photos and videos of his daughter Nurvi through his Instagram account. 

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on

Read | Neil Nitin Mukesh's latest pictures with daughter Nurvi are too cute for words!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on

Read | Neil Nitin Mukesh's adorable pictures with wife and kid will make your day!

Earlier last week, the actor had shared a video featuring his daughter and him where he can be seen quizzing his 2-year-old. Through the caption, the actor conveyed his message to the fans amid the Coronavirus lockdown as he said, "Make most of the time your getting to spend with your loved ones. I’m spending time with my daughter teaching her how to appreciate all beings around us. I am glad she is a fast learner ❤️".

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on

Read | Neil Nitin Mukesh tweets on Kangana Ranaut's production house opening, Rangoli replies

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
