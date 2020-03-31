Neil Nitin Mukesh Twins With Daughter Nurvi As He Spends Quality Time With Her, See Pic

Johnny Gaddar actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his adorable little 2-year-old daughter Nurvi stole hearts with their selfie on Instagram earlier on Tuesday, The father-daughter duo can be seen spending quality time with each other as Neil and Nurvi twin with tiny ponytails on top of their heads. Neil shared the picture and revealed how he had been tricked into making the ponytail through the caption that read, "To convince her to make a ponytail, I had to make one first. 😋😉. #dadysgirl #myall❤️"

The post is just too cute for words as Neil Nitin's fans flooded the comment section with many heart emojis and lots of love for the little one. The actor has often shared photos and videos of his daughter Nurvi through his Instagram account.

Earlier last week, the actor had shared a video featuring his daughter and him where he can be seen quizzing his 2-year-old. Through the caption, the actor conveyed his message to the fans amid the Coronavirus lockdown as he said, "Make most of the time your getting to spend with your loved ones. I’m spending time with my daughter teaching her how to appreciate all beings around us. I am glad she is a fast learner ❤️".

