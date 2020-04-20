Neil Nitin Mukesh Shares 'true And Coincidental' Detail About His Bollywood Journey So Far

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has been spending his time under self-quarantine with his family and keeping his fans updated about his activities through his social media accounts. Earlier on Monday, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor shared an interesting fact about his career in Bollywood so far. He tweeted that the name of the characters he has played in all his milestone projects has been 'Vikram'.

The actor listed his firsts and said that his character name had been 'Vikram' in the Yash Chopra directed 1988 romantic action film Vijay, Sriram Raghavan's 2007 neo-noir thriller film Johnny Gaddaar and in Naman Nitin Mukesh's 2019 thriller drama film Bypass Road. The first one had been his debut as a child artist, second his Bollywood debut as an actor and third had been his debut as a writer/producer. He shared the detail in response to a tweet by his fan.

Well quite true & coincidental that I played a character with the name VIKRAM in all my firsts. A) As a child star in Vijay B) My debut film as an Actor in Johnny Gaddaar and C ) My debut as writer/Producer in the film BYPASS ROAD. https://t.co/CV0AIcs71V — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 20, 2020

The actor has been active on social media through the lockdown as he often shares videos of his playtime with his 2-year-old daughter Nurvi. Earlier last week, Neil had also expressed gratitude towards his wife Rukmini Sahay for treating him with the infamous Dalgona coffee. He wrote a note of acknowledgement for all the tireless work that his wife has been doing while under lockdown.

He wrote, "My wife has tirelessly been working without any help at home to make sure that we, Nurvi , Nurvis nanny and Me are looked after well. She prepares all three meals every day. This is the least I could do for her. She has been craving this old home recipe for long. Unfortunately, we do not have a hand mixer so whisking needs to be done by hand. Quite the shoulder workout 🤪. Good morning guys. Cheers #dalgonacoffee".

