Neil Nitin Mukesh Expresses Gratitude With Dalgona Coffee For Wife Rukmini; See Pics

Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini are making the best use of time. The couple has found their silver lining amid this coronavirus lockdown. They are seen spending quality time with each other and are having fun while at it. Recently, Mukesh took time of his own schedule and did something to appreciate his wife. Read on to know more about this gesture by Mukesh here:

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s version of Dalgona coffee for wife Rukmini

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay are spending some quality time with each other working out and doing household chores. Recently, on April 2, 2020, Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his social media handle and posted a video, where he is seen holding a cup of Dalgona coffee, which his wife likes. In the video, the actor stated that his wife is always busying making breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. So he has decided to treat her with a cup of Dalgona coffee.

Neil Nitin Mukesh captioned the photo saying, “My wife has tirelessly been working without any help at home to make sure that we, Nurvi, Nurvis nanny and Me are looked after well. She prepares all three meals every day. This is the least I could do for her. She has been craving this old home recipe for long. Unfortunately, we do not have a hand mixer so whisking needs to be done by hand. Quite the shoulder workout. Good morning guys. Cheers”

