Sajid Nadiadwala's Astonishing Net Worth Will Take You By Surprise!

With a streak of blockbusters to his credit, Sajid Nadiadwala is one of the most bankable names in Bollywood. He was the first one to bring the popular pairings of Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty together in Waqt Hamara Hai, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta in Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Apart from this, Sajid is now ready to bring Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff together in his upcoming film Baaghi 3. Sajid is one of the top producers of the country and he hit a hattrick of superhits in 2019 with films like Super 30, Chhichhore, and Housefull 4. Take a look at his net worth.

Sajid Nadiadwala's net worth

According to several reports, Sajid Nadiadwala’s net worth is between $1 million - $5 million approximately. Sajid started his career at a very young age, as a production assistant for his uncle's production house. He has many commercial blockbusters and critically acclaimed films to his name. He is well known for movies like Judwaa 2, Highway, 2 States, Baaghi, Heropanti, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Baaghi 2, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Tamasha, Dishoom, and many more.

His first film of 2010, Housefull, held a stellar cast of Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, and Arjun Rampal. The film became one of the highest grosser and established Housefull as a successful comedy franchise. He also introduced Tiger Shroff, son of Jackie Shroff, in 2014 with the film Heropanti.

2014 saw the release of Kick, which starred Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez It again struck gold at the box office and became one of the biggest hits that year, strengthening Sajid’s reputation as a producer. Apart from this, there are various projects which are being helmed under Sajid Nadiadwala's production house. After hitting a hattrick in 2019, he has films like Kick 2, Bachchan Pandey, '83, Baaghi 3, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in store for the year 2020.

