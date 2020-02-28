Mahesh Babu To Make His Bollywood Debut In A Sajid Nadiadwala Film Starring Ranveer Singh?

While Ranveer Singh is among the popular actors in Bollywood, Mahesh Babu is a well-known name from the South film industry. The two have a huge fan following all over the country. According to a recent report, the two stars might be seen on the big screen together. Read to know more:

Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu to work together?

According to a recent report, Sajid Nadiadwala was impressed with Mahesh Babu and is keen to sign him for a film. Now the producer has decided to offer him a role in a project. It would be a multi-starrer movie, which reportedly will also have Ranveer Singh. The filmmakers are said to be currently in talks with the two actors and if they agree, Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh might appear together in one film. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Mahesh Babu is among the top names in the South Industry. There are several stars from South who entered Bollywood — Kamal Hassan, Dhanush and Prakash Raj to name a few. Vijay Deverakonda will also be making his Hindi film debut in his next. Now, thousands of fans are waiting for Mahesh Babu to debut in a Bollywood movie.

Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu have previously appeared together on a set. It was while they were filming for a beverage ad for the same company. The two even clicked a few pictures with each other.

Superstar @urstrulyMahesh and Bollywood actor @RanveerOfficial are shooting for an ad together at Mumbai!!🔥😎 pic.twitter.com/mp1RDrxbXM — ManaMahesh.com (@ManaMahesh_com) February 25, 2020

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is next said to team up with Chiranjeevi in a Koratala Siva’s film. He will reportedly play a student leader in the movie. His last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a success at the box office.

Ranveer Singh’s next is the much-awaited sports drama film '83. It is directed by Kabir Khan and has an ensemble cast with Ranveer playing the role of former Indian Cricket Team captain, Kapil Dev. '83 is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.

