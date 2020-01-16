Netflix Announces 2020 Projects By Kashyap, Banerjee, Motwane; Stellar Star-casts In Tow

Netflix on Thursday announced four projects to be released in 2020 by Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Vikramaditya Motwane. The film 'Choked' will be directed by Anurag Kashyap and feature Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew.

AK vs AK directed by Vikramaditya Motwane will feature Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. Both the stars will play themselves in this revenge drama and will showcase the highs and lows of the glamour world. “AK vs AK has an extremely, unique and gripping storyline and Netflix is the perfect platform for it because of their organic disposition to take creative leaps of faith and constantly push the envelope every single time,” said Motwane.

A yet to be titled anthology of 4 films produced by Dharmatic starring a cast includes Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Nusrat Bharucha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Jaideep Ahlawat. "The Other (working title) is one such film that delves into the various complexities of human relationships. Each director will bring their unique vision to the table, amalgamating in a piece that many viewers across the world will definitely resonate with," the statement read.

Freedom by Dibakar Banerjee

The cast of the movie "Freedom", directed by Dibakar Banerjee, includes Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi and Kalki Koechlin. According to a press release from the streamer, actors Divya Dutta, Zoya Husain, Shashank Arora, and Neeraj Kabi are also part of the film. Starting 25 years into the future, "Freedom" traces the history of a family in three stories that are intricately interwoven with the personal and ideological histories of India.

Dibakar said the new project is the story of the regular middle-class folks. "With family ties, parents, grandparents, children, loves, lies and secrets lost and suppressed over generations. It's about food, ambition, sex, and betrayal. It's about what we hide and what we wear on our sleeves, and about a past and a future that we call India. As a filmmaker, I want to move away from cinematic stereotypes, and working on 'Lust Stories' and 'Ghost Stories' with Netflix gave me renewed hope about creative expression in India. 'Freedom' is the next step forward," the director said in a statement.

