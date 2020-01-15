Netflix Original 'You' Renewed For Season 3, To Return In 2021

Online streaming platform Netflix has renewed You for a third season, following positive reviews on the previous two seasons. According to reports, You season 3 might air in the year 2021. The announcement by Netflix comes less than two weeks after Season 2 aired on the platform on December 26.

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are set to reprise their roles as Joe/Will and Love. Although, there is no information on any of the new characters. According to reports, co-creators Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble will be returning as the show's executive producers whereas Sera Gamble will also be featuring in another capacity i.e. showrunner.

The second season of You followed the story of Joe Goldberg, who relocates from New York to Los Angeles in order to leave behind his past. He comes to LA with a new identity Will Bettelheim. The story of Season 2 also revolves around how Joe wants to stay away from a relationship but gets drawn to a woman named Love (Victoria Pedretti).

You has been developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti and the first two seasons of the show were developed around the story of books You and Hidden Bodies written by Caroline Kepnes. The show is produced by Alloy Entertainment, Berlanti Productions in collaboration with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. The executive producers of the show are Justin Lo, Gina Girolamo, Silver Tree, Michael Foley, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti.

Penn Badgley has already presented a reasonable theory for what might come to light in the new season. In the season 2 finale, Love is pregnant with Joe's baby, and the couple moves into a house in the suburbs together. At the end of the episode, Joe peeks through the backyard fence to spy on a female neighbour, who presumably might be his next victim.

