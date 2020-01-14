Netflix Shows To Watch This Week: 'Sex Education', 'Grace And Frankie', And More

Netflix is blooming across the globe with incredible movies and shows that its audience keeps binging on. Their content online has beaten all the records of television and box-office as nowadays viewers love to watch movies on their smartphone. However, the 2010-2019 decade is over and a new decade brings new shows on Netflix. Here is a list of series that are coming this week and that you can binge-watch on Netflix.

Sex Education season 2

Sex Education was considered to be one of the best Netflix shows of 2019. The series is set in the UK, and it tells the story of a teen, Otis, who is the son of a sex therapist, Jean, played by Gillian Anderson. Otis forms a partnership with Maeve, played by Emma Mackey, to start a business helping their classmates through their sexual and relationship issues.

A fall from Grace

A fall from Grace is also one of the most awaited shows of 2020. The storyline of this series is when a woman is indicted for murdering her husband, her lawyer thinks there may be a conspiracy at play. A fall from Grace is all about to release on January 17, 2020.

Grace and Frankie season 6

Grace and Frankie season 6 is all set to release on Netflix on Wednesday, January 15. It’s been almost a full year since the fifth season of the Netflix original series premiered on Netflix, so you might need to refresh your memory before the new season premieres. Watch the trailer here.

Ares

Ares, releasing on January 17, 2020, is amongst the most awaited series on Netflix. The trailer of this show is intriguing and the storyline seems to be mind-boggling. The plot revolves around a college student who dreams to become a part of Amsterdam’s elite class of people. But, she discovers some unravelling truths and the horrifying secrets about these people.

Image courtesy: Sex Education Instagram

