Horror-thriller 'The Prodigy' Streaming On Netflix, Fans Overjoyed

Netflix recently added the horror-thriller film The Prodigy to its steaming list. The film which is directed by Nicholas McCarthy features Taylor Schilling and Jackson Robert Scott in pivotal roles. The 1h 31m thriller has not been made available in India by Netflix yet.

Supernatural thriller

The plot of the film centres around a child whose disturbing behaviour signals that an evil, possibly supernatural being has taken control of him, forcing his parents to investigate whether sinister forces are involved. The movie released in February last year and was hit on Box office. The movie has earned nearly $21.2 million worldwide.

Read: Netflix Original 'You' Renewed For Season 3, To Return In 2021

Read: 'Sex Education' Season 2 Fans Are Thrilled For The Release Of This Netflix Show

Netizens are thrilled by the announcement and took to social media to warn others who are planning to watch the film while others took the opportunity to laud the makers. One user wrote that it one of the most well written. Another wrote that it is an amazing thriller and a must-see. Catch all the reactions:

all classics!! the soundtrack for this movie is so good like the prodigy was perfect for it — fiona (@Ioglady) January 12, 2020

The prodigy on Netflix is a proper good thriller.... def must see. — Dj_Mikey_E (@M_A_Elmstrom) January 14, 2020

You want to watch a good Netflix movie then THE PRODIGY is a must — Terry Abbott 🍺🤞 (@TerryAb27096257) January 14, 2020

Omg the prodigy on Netflix scariest thing I have ever watched and am no joking. If that was Alfie he would be oot — claire (@_claireblanch0) January 14, 2020

The Prodigy on Netflix is one of the better horror films and child ‘possession’ subgenres in quite a while 👍 the boy is def the best child actor I’ve seen in ages. — Hugh Willoughby (@WhoWilliB) January 14, 2020

Literally had to pause 'The Prodigy' on Netflix because I'm in awe and disbelief about what I'm seeing right now.

Hats off too Jackson Robert Scott. Please watch it. — Shaun (@ShaunPants) January 14, 2020

Read: Netflix Shows To Watch This Week: 'Sex Education', 'Grace And Frankie', And More

Read: Why Trevor Noah's Netflix Series Should Be Watched At Least Once