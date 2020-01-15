The Debate
Horror-thriller 'The Prodigy' Streaming On Netflix, Fans Overjoyed

Rest of the World News

Netflix recently added the 2019 horror film to its steaming list. The film which is directed by Nicholas McCarthy features Taylor Schilling and Jackson Scott.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Horror-Thriller

Netflix recently added the horror-thriller film The Prodigy to its steaming list. The film which is directed by Nicholas McCarthy features Taylor Schilling and Jackson Robert Scott in pivotal roles. The 1h 31m thriller has not been made available in India by Netflix yet.

Supernatural thriller

The plot of the film centres around a child whose disturbing behaviour signals that an evil, possibly supernatural being has taken control of him, forcing his parents to investigate whether sinister forces are involved. The movie released in February last year and was hit on Box office. The movie has earned nearly $21.2 million worldwide.

Netizens are thrilled by the announcement and took to social media to warn others who are planning to watch the film while others took the opportunity to laud the makers. One user wrote that it one of the most well written. Another wrote that it is an amazing thriller and a must-see. Catch all the reactions: 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
