Netflix To Produce Ali Abbas Zafar’s Upcoming Superhero Film Starring Katrina Kaif?

Recently, reports were suggesting that Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar has been working on a superhero film. There were also reports that the film would star Bollywood star Katrina Kaif. Ali Abbas Zafar had even confirmed that he is working on the same a while ago. Now, in the latest development, OTT platform Netflix has acquired the rights for the film.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero film starring Katrina Kaif acquired by Netflix

Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero flick was earlier allegedly being produced under Ronnie Screwvala’s banner. However, if recent reports are to be believed then the OTT platform giant, Netflix has acquired the rights for the film. The film is expected to go on the floors this year and will also star Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Since Netflix has acquired the rights of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero film starring Katrina Kaif will now be produced as a Netflix movie instead. The film was earlier being produced by Ronnie Screwvala. However, with all the chaos due to the coronavirus lockdown, Netflix has taken over the project.

Reportedly, Ali Abbas Zafar wanted to make the superhero film into a franchise along with Katrina kaif. However, with Netflix taking over the project, that plan will not be continued. Instead, the Katrina Kaif starrer will now be made in two parts.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero film will be having a few cutting-edge visuals as well. Reportedly, with Netflix now backing the project, the makers of the film want it to live up to international standards. The makers of the Katrina Kaif starrer aim to appeal to a larger, global audience with the film.

However, neither Ali Abbas Zafar nor Katrina kaif has confirmed the news yet. If recent reports are to be believed, then Ali Abbas Zafar has already finished the work on the script of the film. The shooting of the film with Katrina Kaif will start once the coronavirus lockdown comes to an end. Ali Abbas Zafar has previously worked with Katrina Kaif in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

