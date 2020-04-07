Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle Kaif's Workout Session During Quarantine Is Relatable

Katrina Kaif is currently quarantining at her Mumbai house with sister, Isabelle Kaif. She has been sharing updates about her well-being with her fans through her social media. Her hilarious antics around the house have been loved by fans. However, in her latest post, Katrina Kaif described what it is like to work out with her sister.

Katrina Kaif’s workout sessions with sister Isabelle Kaif

During the start of the lockdown, Katrina Kaif had shared a workout routine video that fans can do from their homes. She has been sharing various videos of her work out on social media as well. She is one of the very few actors who are following their workout schedules religiously.

However, her younger sister Isabelle Kaif is proving to be like the rest of us. In the latest post on social media, Katrina Kaif shared a few pictures of her sister, Isabelle Kaif. In the first picture, Isabelle Kaif is seen working out and doing pushups. However, in the second picture, she is back on her phone. Katrina Kaif shared the pictures with the stickers of before and after on them.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s post about Isabelle Kaif here:

(Image credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif have become each other’s pillars throughout the lockdown period. They have been passing their time by doing daily household chores, cooking, etc among the many other things. Katrina Kaif also expressed that she has been working from home by attending work meetings via video call with her team.

Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi was supposed to release in March 2020. However, the film has been postponed due to the lockdown. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Akshay Kumar.

