Netizen Stumbles Upon 'Majnu Bhai Ki Painting'; Twitteratti Calls It 'cheap Copy'

Welcome might have released 14 years ago, but the movie is still memorable for the audience for the sheer comic timing and the hilarious plot twits. This Anees Bazmee comedy has numerous funny scenes, but one that regularly makes fans laugh is the iconic 'Majnu bhai ki painting.' The 'iconic' creation by Anil Kapoor has amused netizens and even celebrities for a long time.

A proof of this was a netizen finding the painting for 'real'. Other Twitter users were amused at the similarity of the real painting with the reel one and had some hilarious reactions.

'Majnu Bhai ki painting' for real amuses Indian Twitter users

A Twitter user shared a snap posing with a painting of multiple horses. She quipped that she could not believe that she found the 'Majnu Bhai ki painting'.

Can't believe I found majnu bhai ki painting today. pic.twitter.com/boi3YdfgKr — अंचल🌋 (@ohbatra) October 2, 2021

Netizens were left in splits over the similarity in the pic. Many of them posted laughing emojis on the post.

Most of the netizens joked that the painting from Welcome was the real one. They quipped that this was the 'cheap copy' and not the real one. Right from one person saying that the universe was 'conspiring' for her to find it to another user urging her to be careful from the 'Majnu bhai' of the new painting, there were some fun-filled reactions.

😂😂 — Zeenat khan (@Zeenatkhan9846) October 3, 2021

Ye woh nahi hain...🙂 — Kunal Gade Patil (@58625gade) October 3, 2021

Aas pas dekhna majnu bhai na aajaye — therio31 (@therio31) October 3, 2021

y h asli wo to kisi ne nakal ki h 😑 pic.twitter.com/B1kKouDj0k — M. Jiraiya (@masterjiiraiya) October 2, 2021

The whole universe was conspiring for you to discover it ! Lol — kaustubh (@kauschiku) October 2, 2021

Earlier this year in March, Vicky Kaushal was one of those to make a 'Majnu bhai ki painting' reference on Instagram. He had posted a snap where he could be seen standing on a horse, in the same way as a little horse stood on a bigger horse in the 'Majnu Bhai ki painting'. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor then quipped that he got too inspired by the said 'Majnu Bhai' painting.

Anil Kapoor himself had reacted to the post then and written that Majnu bhai would love to paint this some day. The Nayak: The Real Hero star added that Vicky had inspired him this time to paint it.

Before that, in 2019, netizens had photoshopped the 'Majnu Bhai Ki Painting' in a photo of cricket captains posing with the Queen at the time of the cricket World Cup. Anil Kapoor had then replied that it was 'literally priceless.'