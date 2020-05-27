'Gulabo Sitabo' Song 'Jootam Phenk': Netizens Are All Hearts For This Quirky Number

After releasing a hilarious trailer of the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo, the makers of the film have also released its first song which is titled Jootam Phenk. The quirky track has the unique battle of wits between Mirza (Amitabh Bachchan) & Banke (Ayushmann Khuranna) being taken to the next level. Social media has been all hearts for the fun track and netizens have given it a thumbs up.

Netizens were all hearts for the track Jootam Phenk from Gulabo Sitabo

The music distribution company for Jootam Phenk shared a glimpse of the song on their social media. Soon, fans began reacting to the peppy track, giving it a huge thumbs up and flooding the post with heart emojis on Instagram. The song has been receiving positive reviews on Youtube as well.

One of the netizens also wrote that he is looking forward to the adorable combination of Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan from the song. Check out some of the fan reactions to the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer track, Jootam Phenk from Gulabo Sitabo.

The song from Gulabo Sitabo has been sung by Piyush Mishra

The song Jootam Phenk from Gulabo Sitabo has been sung by Piyush Mishra and composed by Abhishek Arora, while the catchy and banter-filled lyrics have been penned by Puneet Sharma. The song showcases the bitter-sweet relationship between Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's characters from Gulabo Sitabo and promises to strike a chord with the listeners. The track Jootam Phenk has also left the masses waiting for more songs to be released from the much-awaited film.

The film Gulabo Sitabo, helmed by Shoojit Sircar, promises to be a unique slice-of-life. The film revolves around the antics of two slimy scheming foxes -- a landlord and tenant -- in a game of one-upmanship. The movie also stars Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles. A Rising Sun Films production, the movie is written by Juhi Chaturvedi as well as bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The film will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories.

