Iulia Vantur Shares Horse Riding Video, Netizens Believe She Is With Salman Khan In Panvel

As the nation is under lockdown, actor Salman Khan is stuck at his farmhouse in Panvel for several weeks now. Meanwhile, a video of his rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, has taken the internet by storm where she can be seen riding a horse. While Vantur posted the video on her Instagram with a caption, “It has been a while,” several netizens believe that she is at Salman’s farmhouse with him and his family.

The video is presumed to be shot at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse. Several netizens also believe that she is riding one of Salma’s horse. The clip posted on April 5 has been viewed more than 35,000 times and has garnered more than 5,400 likes. With hundreds of comments, while some praised her for her horse-riding skills, others were quick to presume that she is at Salman’s farmhouse.

One user wrote, “Panvel farmhouse, Salman sir ke horse pe ride”. Another user wrote, “Yes it's Salman ji farmhouse”. “Be safe and enjoy riding on the horse but take care always,” added another Instagram user.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently shared a video of himself enjoying breakfast with his horse. In the video, he can be seen feeding the horse some greens and also munching on those himself. Salman captioned the video, “Breakfast with my love...”. The video became an instant hit on the internet with fans and followers showering it with likes and comments.

He also released a video message for all his fans on social media amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The video featured him, sitting along with Nirvaan, Sohail Khan’s son, sharing their experience of the lockdown.

