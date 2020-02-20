The Debate
Sanjay Mishra Shows Off Multiple 'extraordinary' Personas On The Latest 'Kaamyaab' Poster

Bollywood News

Sanjay Mishra is all set to feature in 'Kaamyaab', where he will play the role of a junior artist. The latest poster for the film was shared online recently.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
sanjay mishra

Sanjay Mishra is one of Bollywood's most talented actors who has featured in numerous movies over the years. Sanjay Mishra's upcoming film, Kaamyaab, which is produced by Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to release on March 6, 2020. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, shared the latest poster for the film.

The poster of Kaamyaab features Sanjay Mishra in several different avatars, promising fans a unique and fun-filled film where Sanjay will play a variety of roles. 

The latest poster for Kaamyaab features Sanjay Mishra in multiple unique avatars

Also Read | There's life beyond movie posters, where real struggle lies, says Sanjay Mishra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent) on

Above is the latest poster for Sanjay Mishra's Kaamyaab, that was shared on February 19, 2020, by Shah Rukh Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. The poster featured Sanjay Mishra in three different and unique looks.

First, he wore a police uniform, then he dressed up as a mob boss with a stereotypical suit and tie. Finally, he showed off his thug look by donning a flamboyant red shirt and a pair of rugged pants. The poster also featured a sign that said, "Extra se Extraordinary." 

Also Read | Sanjay Mishra films that were loved by fans and critics alike

According to the caption on the poster, Sanjay Mishra's character will play 499 roles in Kaamyaab. However, the 500th role he will play will be for himself.

Kaamyaab will tell the story of a junior artist, who wants to make a world record by acting in over 500 roles as an extra. He will essay the role of this junior artist, and fans are truly excited to seem him portray a wide variety of different personas in this upcoming film

Also Read | 'Kaamyaab' trailer out, features Sanjay Mishra as a superstar side-kick

The trailer of the film was recently shared online and has already amassed over four million views on YouTube. The movie is directed by National Award winner Hardik Mehta. Alongside Sanjay Mishra, the film will also star Deepak Dobriyal and Isha Talwar in prominent roles. 

Also Read | 'Kaamyaab' actor Sanjay Mishra thanks God for being 'underrated', here is why

 

 

Published:
