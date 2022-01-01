New Year: Ajay Devgn Dives Into 2022 With Son; Amitabh Bachchan Hopes Peaceful Beginning

People across the world welcomed the new year by celebrating in their own way. After what a rollercoaster ride 2021 was, people are now hoping to have a peaceful and healthy year ahead. Several Bollywood stars bid adieu to the year welcomed 2022 by celebrating with their loved ones. Ajay Devgn went to have a nice swim with his son Yug, while legendary star Amitabh Bachchan began his day with some good music.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn recently shared a video of him having fun in a swimming pool with his son Yug. In the video, Ajay Devgn wished his followers a happy new year and dived underwater. As he came out under an inflated boat, his son Yug yelled, "Happy new year." Sharing the post, the Singham star wrote, "Diving into 2022! Wishing everyone a safe and happy new year." The actor's fans wished for his happiness as they reacted to the ost. One of the users penned, "May the New Year 2022 bring you more happiness, success, love, and blessings!!"

Amitabh Bachchan begins the new year peacefully

Amitabh Bachchan is an active social media user as he often shares photos, videos and his daily thoughts with his fans. The actor enjoys a massive Instagram following of over 29 million on Instagram. As he began the new year, he chose to share a picture with his Instagram family. In the photo, the actor had his headphones on, while he closed his eyes. He wore a cloth on his head and had a towel around his neck. Sharing the photo, the actor simply wrote the date, "1.1.22."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn are set to share the screen in the upcoming film, Runway 34. The film is touted to be a drama thriller directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. It also stars Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, YouTuber Ajey Nagar, aka Carry Minati, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on April 29, 2022. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn announced the film's wrap on December 17, 2021. Sharing a hilarious video with the film's team, he wrote, "We took flight food too seriously! Runway34 - it's a wrap. See you at the movies..."

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn/@amitabhbachchan