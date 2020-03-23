Nia Sharma's Gorgeous Sunglasses Collection You Must Check Out

TV star Nia Sharma never fails to impress her fans with her acting skills and she is not known to shy away from cameras. From rocking a blue lipstick to looking beautiful with minimalistic to mo-makeup, Nia Sharma is definitely lapping the fashion races. While there are many ways to accessorise one's looks, Nia Sharma loves to pair her outfit with sunglasses. Here are some of Nia Sharma's photos that prove the same:

Nia Sharma's extravagant sunglasses collection

Nia Sharma often sweeps fans off their feet with her sartorial choices and fashion looks. Adding extra glamour to her Instagram feed, the diva shared a stunning photo. Donning a red striped, velvet thing slit dress, she wore red-tinted triangular-shaped sunglasses. Opting for wavy makeup, Nia Sharma is definitely setting some serious fashion goals.

Nia Sharma's look has upgraded all thanks to her ultra-cool pose in which the actor can be seen showing her eyes in her lavish car. Nia Sharma's cat-eye-shaped sunglasses are quite unique. The actor opted for an all-black outfit.

The 29-year-old actor has paved a long way in her acting career and her fashion quotient too. Nia Sharma's Instagram is a complete look-book as she shares pictures of her in various outfits. The actor can be seen donning a black crop top and sky blue coloured skirt. She teamed her outfit with oversized black sunglasses.

In terms of accessorising, Nia Sharma usually teams her outfit with huge statement earrings, choker neckpieces, and sunglasses. The starlet blows the internet with her gorgeous pictures. In this picture, Nia Sharma can be seen sporting white-bordered transparent sunglasses. She teamed the sunglasses orange-red swimwear.

