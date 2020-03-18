Coronavirus Outbreak Affects TV Industry; Nia Sharma, Kamya Punjabi & Others Speak Up

As soon as the spread of Coronavirus was declared as a pandemic, the government of every country has been taking strict precautionary measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Social gatherings, public places like malls, theatres, gyms are on a shutdown. Even big Hollywood and Bollywood releases have been kept on hold due to coronavirus.

Also, FWICE i.e. Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees has announced that no movies or television shows can be shot between March 19 to March 31. As per reports, many television shows do not have a bank of episodes to go on air. In recent interviews with news outlets, IFTPC i.e. Indian Film and Television Producers Council chairman JD Majethia, television stars like Nia Sharma and Kamya Punjabi were seen opening about the issue.

IFTPC chairman JD Majethia shared how the TV industry will shoot a couple or more episodes within this week. If the total number of episodes isn’t met by this week then the only option left is to rerun the episodes, he added. According to him, it is a good opportunity for viewers. As they will get to experiment and watch other television shows.

Meanwhile, even Naagin 4 fame, Nia Sharma shared that it is the need of the hour. Nia Sharma further added that it is better to be safe than regretting the decision and being sorry later. The actor also mentioned how the adverse effect of coronavirus will have to be dealt with by daily wagers and businesses but according to her life more important and it needs to be prioritised right now.

On the other hand, Kamyu Punjabi who is currently featuring in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki also shared how all the actors and crew are working on their normal shifts. She said that there is no pressure on them to bank episodes. She added that it will be sad for viewers if they re-run the episodes, however, safety comes first.

