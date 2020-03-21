Nia Sharma To Aamna Sharif: Celebs Who Made Headlines With Their Style Choices

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to stay isolated and practice self-quarantine. The makers of movies and television industry along with the celebrities have also made a point to stay at home. However, they make sure to still maintain a connection with their fans through social media.

Talking about social media, the actors are known to make major fashion statements by posting pictures of either their photoshoot or even what they wore for a casual salon visit. Here's a glimpse at the pictures uploaded by television celebrities like Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti and others giving their fans a look at their fashion ensembles worn in the past, while they stay in quarantine.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma, who is currently making major headlines for her role in Naagin 4 is known for her bold and unique fashion choices. Nia Sharma pulled off a monochromatic look for a photoshoot as she wore a buttoned-down white shirt and paired it with a black ruffled skirt. The actor accessorised her look with a golden neckpiece and opted for a nude palette for makeup. She completed her look with a messy bun.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti looked gorgeous in her photoshoot pictures where she wore a blingy golden embroidered tube gown. Her gown was complemented with a mesh ruffle detailing on her waist and a mermaid styled design that lead to a long flare at the bottom. For her makeup, she glammed up her look with golden smokey eyes and nude lip colour.

Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif shared a monochromatic picture from a photoshoot. She is seen wearing a white tube top paired with blue denim. Aamna layered her look with a black sequin bomber jacket. The actor's look was balanced with nude makeup and open hair look.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya wore an emerald green sequin gown for an event. Her gown was complemented with V-neck detailing and frontal thigh-high slit. She completed her look with red-lip colour and open curled hair look.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla kept it casual for his day out. He wore a basic blue t-shirt paired with black denim. He layered the look with a brown knitted jacket. He completed the look with a well-brushed hair look.

