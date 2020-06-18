Nimrat Kaur Mourns Death Of Ali Fazal's Mother: 'All My Love And Prayers To You'

Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal's mother passed away on the morning of June 17 in Lucknow after undergoing health complications. As Ali's friends from the fraternity heard the tragic news, they offered their condolences and mourned the loss. Actress Nimrat Kaur paid tribute to the actor’s mother and wrote that she will always be in his heart no matter what.

Nimrat Kaur feels sorry for Ali Fazal's loss

The Airlift actress also mentioned in her tribute that his mother will always be proud of his son and will continue to live in his heart. It’s a matter of just physical presence which Ali will have to bear. She offered her prayers and strength to the actor and his family to overcome the huge loss.

Love you Ali....she’ll be mighty proud of you unto eternity and continue living in your heart. Just a physical absence is all...all my love and prayers to you and your family. https://t.co/xGZnIEdnP8 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) June 17, 2020

Apart from the actress, Ali Fazal’s long-time girlfriend Richa Chadha took to her Twitter handle to console and respond to Ali's beautiful post for his mother. Sharing a heart emoji, Richa told Ali to 'hang in there' and paid her condolences. Director Anubhav Sinha also paid his condolences and wrote, "So sorry for your loss man... Big Hug..." [sic]

Ali shared the news of his mother’s demise on social media and wrote, "I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali." [sic]. Sources inform that Ali Fazal is currently in Lucknow and performed the last rites. Earlier, the actor had shared a post on Twitter which hinted about her mother’s ill health and read, “Fight one last time, my love.”

Ali’s team reportedly issued an official statement:

“It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020, in Lucknow after a quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace. Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point.”

