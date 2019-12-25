Nithya Menen Thinks She Is Still A Young Actor And That She Has Still Has Loads To Learn

Nithya Menen has left a mark with her excellent acting skills in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries. Her Bollywood debut was with Mission Mangal in 2019. The actor recently lent her voice for the Telugu version of Frozen II. In a recent interview with a news agency, Menen shared her experience of acting in Mission Mangal as well as her career as a whole.

Nithya thinks she is still a young actor

In the interview, Nithya was asked about her not being the recipient of the prestigious National Award. To this, she replied that not being a recipient makes things more exciting. She added that she thinks that she is still young when it comes to her acting skills. She said that she doesn't want to reach a stage where she would believe that she has done everything. She also wanted the award to come out of a really good film, which she thinks is the right way of getting an award. She finally said that she doesn't think that her career is over yet, so she is not worried about it.

Future ahead of Mission Mangal success

Nithya also talked about what lies ahead for her in Bollywood after the success of Mission Mangal. She revealed that she got many offers. She believes that Mission Mangal has made a good impact. She got more responses from the fans that have watched the film. She shared that people come and tell her about how Mission Mangal was an amazing film. She also shared that she is very happy to be a part of the film.

Nithya Menen also dubbed for the Telugu version of the movie Frozen II. She talked about how it was quite an experience for her and she enjoyed it. She revealed that she is not really fond of dubbing.

Nithya Menen will be next seen in the TV series Breathe 2. It is a crime thriller show. It is speculated that Abhishek Bachchan and Shruti Bapna will also be a part of the show.

