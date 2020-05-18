Nitish Bharadwaj Feels Younger Generation More Interested In His Roles Beyond Krishna

Mahabharat's Lord Krishna AKA Nitish Bharadwaj seems to be surprised to know that one of his old films Nache Nagin Gali Gali has over 60 million views and is an online craze. In a conversation with a leading portal, Nitish talked about people's massive interest in Mahabharat. The actor said that the current generation seems more curious about his work beyond the Krishna avatars on screen than the audience of the 1990s.

Nitish Bharadwaj amused with popularity of Nache Nagin Gali Gali

Nitish Bharadwaj added that he thinks the sudden rise in people gaining interest in his work is because of the newly found craze for his serials Mahabharat and Krishna among the younger generation. Talking about what being a newcomer on the sets of Nache Nagin Gali Gali, Nitish Bharadwaj said that Meenakshi was his senior and a very well established actor then. Adding that he was new to cinema, the actor also revealed he was a visitor on the sets of Meenakshi's debut film Painter Babu.

The actor revealed that Meenakshi was initially very reserved when they began shooting for the film. Bharadwaj said that he narrated the entire incident of him visiting the sets of her debut film to break the ice. Revealing that she was surprised with it, Nitish added that she wanted to know how he knew all of that and that is how they became friends.

As the couple had to perform some awkward and intimate scenes for Nache Nagin Gali Gali, Nitish Bharadwaj recalled with a laugh that they were supposed to be snakes in human forms and had to cling to one another like snakes on a bed. He revealed that he was very embarrassed about it because Meenakshi was his senior and was a big star. The actor said that it would be awkward in any case for any two people to do that kind of an intimate scene.

Nitish said Meenakshi put him at ease and made sure he was comfortable when doing the scenes. The actor also confirmed an incident when Meenakshi was assaulted by a stranger on the sets of Nache Nagin Gali Gali. He said that the man was an obsessive fan and a stalker. Nitish Bharadwaj revealed that the man was escorted out by security before he could cause any kind of trouble. He added that Meenakshi handled the situation with great dignity.

The actor revealed that he thought it was a pity that Meenakshi got married and left so early in her career when she was so popular and such a fabulous trained dancer. He also revealed that she was a great dancer and would often guide him through his steps during the shooting. Directed by Mohanji Prasad, the 1989 film was a tacky tale of two snakes.

