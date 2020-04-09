Nitish Bharadwaj Says India Needs An Education Reform; Takes A Dig At Sonakshi Sinha

It has been thirty years since the hit show Mahabharat was on air. Now, this show is back on Doordarshan and has got a massive audience that is watching the show during the nationwide lockdown. After the re-run of the show, actor and former parliamentarian Nitish Bharadwaj, who played the role of Lord Krishna, talked about how the show is timeless and how it will be relevant even after 300 years. He also spoke about how he wants to change the education system of India. Here is what Nitish Bharadwaj had to say.

Nitish Bharadwaj says India needs an education reform

Recently, Nitish Bharadwaj came out and expressed that since 1947, India's education system has no religious studies in the syllabus. He said that studying Hindu religion in schools is considered to be a sign of fanaticism and learning about other religions is fine in school. He then added that Ramayan and Mahabharat will play a crucial role in educating the children of our county.

The actor said that the teachers are not doing their jobs right and added that children could have spent on religious studies is spent on their syllabus subjects. He then took a dig at Sonakshi Sinha and said that we do not need more Sonakshis in the future. This is in reference to how the Dabangg actor had made a mistake when asked a question about Ramayan.

Nitish Bharadwaj also expressed with an example that what the education system needs a change. He expressed that India should have followed the British system of education. He then added that he has lived in the United Kingdom and two of his children from his first marriage were educated in Britain.

The former parliamentarian expressed that the Government there closely monitors their education and healthcare of the citizens. He said that India had a golden opportunity in 1947 to build a healthy infrastructure. Adding to his statement, Nitish said that we all pay taxes, but where does the money go? He used to be an MLA in Jamshedpur and the rural schools there had no roofs and no teachers. He also talked about the quality of food grains served to children at daytime meals. He lamented that politics, of all things, have made children fail.

