Nitish Bharadwaj Explains Relevance Of Mahabharat In Present Times; Read

The world is in the fighting the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought every country to a standstill. So when people stay in their houses, they need to be motivated, stay entertained and do some productive things staying indoors to kill boredom. One of the most appreciated things that has happened in this time is the re-airing of Indian mythological shows like Mahabharat and Ramayan that were extremely popular in the 1990s.

Recently, actor Nitish Bharadwaj who played the role of Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat spoke about the relevance of Mahabharat in the present situation. The actor spoke about noting down lessons from the Mahabharat and accordingly deal with the situations ahead in life.

Here's what the actor Nitish Bharadwaj said

In a video interview with a leading daily, the actor disclosed that several people around him were asking him that is there anything to learn from Mahabharat in this generation. To this, he told a short story from the Mahabharat. He related that story with the recent time that after this lockdown is period is over, all citizens will have the opportunity to create a new India. He said that in order to do this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s the two most important keywords patience and oath needed to be followed very strictly.

Nitish Bharadwaj continued that he would like to add the third keyword to the Prime Minister's first two that is self-study. He elaborated by adding that self-study is important because the person who will love this quietness with a whole heart and a calm mind would continue to do so even after lockdown. The actor was referring especially to the traffic and hustle that Mumbai city is known for.

Currently, the actor is seen in his latest regional TV series Samantar that released on March 13 this year. The series also features stars like Swapnil Joshi, Tejaswani Pandit. According to IMDb trivia, Nitish Bharadwaj has portrayed the character of Sudarshan Chakrapani which is one of the many names of Lord Krishna.

Nitish Bharadwaj later worked in several regional and Bollywood films too. He was also cast in the latest version of Mahabharat as Lord Krishna that was directed and written by Dharmesh Tiwari in 2013.

