After Mahabharat, Nitish Bharadwaj's 'Vishnu Puran' To Make A Comeback On Doordarshan

Doordarshan has announced the return of Nitesh Bharadwaj's Vishnupuran on its channel. As BR Chopra's Mahabharat concluded, DD National tweeted about the comeback of this show. Read more details about the mythological drama.

Doordarshan tweeted to announce Vishnupuran

Nowadays, DD National has been running B R Chopra’s Mahabharat on the channel. But as soon as the show concluded, the platform has chosen to surprise us with another famous religious show, Vishnupuran. According to reports, it will air the show at 7 pm every day. Recently, DD National channel took to Twitter and announced the upcoming show on its official handle. Take a look at its tweet.

About Vishnupuran

Vishnupuran stars Nitesh Bharadwaj in the lead role. The viewers will witness him essaying the role of Lord Vishnu and Vaidehi Amrute portraying Lakshmi in the show. Vishnupuran is based on the book of the same name. It focusses on stories of the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu, according to the Hindu mythology. Helmed by Ravi Chopra, the star cast will also include Ravi Kishan, Shweta Tiwari, Sudha Chandran, Vindu Dara Singh, Shruti Ulfat, Kinshuk Vaidya, and Nimai Bali in pivotal roles. Have a look at Vishnupuran’s trailer.

Doordarshan is airing religious television shows that gained popularity in the initial years of the channel. Since the government has announced nationwide lockdown, DD National has been running all the prominent series from their archives. From Ramayana to Srimaan Srimati, Doordarshan has opted for a host of different shows to air these days.

According to reports, the viewership of DD channels has raised significantly since the lockdown. As comedy and mythological drama shows returned to the screen, it has been enjoying massive viewership. From Srimaan Shrimati, Shaktimaan, Mahabharat, to Ramayan, several classic shows have garnered good response from the viewers. Besides shows from different genres, popular mythological shows have a distinct social media presence and fan base on various platforms.

