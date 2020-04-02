'Horrible': Bollywood celebrities fume at video of attack on health workers in Indore

Bollywood celebrities expressed their outrage after videos of Indore locals attacking health workers, who reportedly arrived to screen them, went viral on social media. Ronit Roy, Onir, Diyendu Sharma, Rangoli Chandel and Kamya Punjabi were among those who did not mince words in venting out their anger at the mob. The stars reacted by calling it ‘horrible’, ‘disturbing’, ‘shameful’ and more.

B-Town angry

Reacting to a news report, Ronit Roy questioned the attack on the ‘hand that feeds us’, and expressed hopelessness about the accused.

Onir demanded that they be punished.

Divyendu Sharma used the hashtag #COVIDIOTS and termed it ‘shameful’ the treatment meted out to the health workers.

Kamya Punjabi wrote she was ‘sick to the core’ and fumed that this ‘illness’ was bigger than coronavirus, and asked how it could be cured.

Though Shekhar Kapur did not directly respond to the video, he wrote that the attack at the ‘brave health workers’ was helping the ‘enemy.’ The director seemed to take a dig at the media, and hoped for ‘information, not fear.’

The enemy’s greatest weapon is fear. Nothing serves the enemy more than fear mistrust and disharmony amongst ourselves



People abusing and harming our brave health workers that are our soldiers on the front line, only helps the enemy. Let the media give us information, not fear. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 2, 2020

Earlier, BJP leader Babita Phogat had also reacted with anger to the video . The wrestler had said, “This has become the limit, now the country should get rid of these viruses like the coronavirus. God is watching, you should be punished soon. In this difficult time, when the whole country is standing united, they won't stop their antics".

As per reports, locals of Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore pelted stones at the health workers, who arrived in their area to screen them. Reports claim the workers arrived allegedly to screen those who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz, from where numerous attendees have tested positive for COVID-19. A case has been registered against unidentified persons.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Indore has risen to 75, while it is 98 in Madhya Pradesh. In India, 1764 active cases and 50 deaths have been reported across the country.

