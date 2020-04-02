Coronavirus: Man Shaves Off His Beard To Wear A Mask Amid Pandemic Scare

Amid the fear and cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic that have continued to climb at a rapid pace, people all around the globe have resorted to isolate themselves at their homes. Following strict lockdown conditions, people have time and again come around with innovative and entertaining ideas to keep their spirits high, during this tough phase. A man, however, came around with a big sacrifice on social media. In a video that has been doing rounds on the internet, a man sacrificed his beard in order to be able to wear a mask.

Amazing transformation

In the 1 minute and 57 seconds long video, that was posted on Reddit, a man is being seen chopping off his entire beard for the sake of the precautions that have been made mandatory for everyone worldwide. Since the man was unable to wear a mask because of his beard, he got entirely rid of it, following the mandatory precautions of wearing a mask or respiratory item. Recording the entire transformation on his own, the man begins with entering his washroom and looking at his razor and then the mirror.

Interestingly, the man had not shaven his beard for almost 4 years but decided to do so in an attempt to prevent himself COVID-19 outbreak. The entire transformation from a bearded man to a completely beard-less man unfolds as he shaves off his beard, bit by bit, besides keeping alive his humorous commentary on his own chin and bald head. Even though the man in some parts of the video is seen having a tough time cutting his beard, referring to the process as 'hard', he eventually manages to do it, being the good citizen that he is.

Netizens amused

Since posted, the video of the man's transformation has garnered over 93,200 upvotes and more than 2000 comments. One Redditor commented: "This guy coulda made like 5 different profiles with the different beards, and I would think they were separate people each time", while another user agreed: "Every year after I shave it down, I ALWAYS wonder that too... “is it always this cold?!?”. Redditors noticed the man having a difficult time at one point of time in the video and left hilarious comments like: "putitbackputitbackputitbackputitbackputitback", "is it always this cold?" - me every time I shave", "People at work will think you’re a new hire!" and "That scream after he first shaved that piece out of his beard kept me laughing the whole time". People were also impressed with the man's efforts and commented: "It looks great and thanks for making this sacrifice to keep yourself and other safe! You’re a good man" while one more said: "Hilarious!!😅 Thanks for brighten up my day!".

