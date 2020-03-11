No Holi Party For Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar This Year; Only Lovely Moments From 2019 Party

Shabana Azmi shared pictures from her Holi celebrations with her husband Javed Akhtar from last year, informing that they will not be celebrating the festival of colours in 2020. And, although she did not give any reason as to why they are abstaining from celebrations, although the passing of her mother could be a reason, as could the Coronavirus outbreak.

READ: Shabana Azmi Kicks Off Shoot For 'Halo' After Accident; Rishi Kapoor Pens Sweet Note

“From Holi last year at Janki Kutir.A tradition started by Kaifi and Shaukat . Sabko Holi mubarak lekin is saal nahi mana rahe hain .. (Happy Holi to everyone, but we won’t be celebrating this year.)” the actor wrote on Twitter, alongside two pictures of herself, her husband, and his son, Farhan Akhtar, each of them covered in colours.

Shabana and Javed’s annual Holi party has been a film industry tradition. The 2019 edition saw everyone from Zoya Akhtar to Farhan and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar in attendance.

From Holi last year at Janki Kutir ..A tradition started by Kaifi and Shaukat . Sabko Holi mubarak lekin is saal nahi mana rahe hain .. pic.twitter.com/ueEivuL7RZ — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 10, 2020

READ: Shabana Azmi Joins Steven Spielberg's 'Halo', The Most 'ambitious Series Ever'. Details Here

Also, another reason could be Shabana Azmi's accident. The veteran actor was injured after her car hit the rear-end of a truck at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. She was traveling with her husband Javed Akhtar while their car rammed into a truck from behind on the highway on the Mumbai-Pune. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also issued a statement on the unfortunate accident suffered by Shabana Azmi.

Our family would like to thank all the friends and well wishers for their concern and messages for @AzmiShabana. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room tomorrow. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 22, 2020

READ: "Shabana Azmi Is Doing Much Better Now", Says Actor-director Satish Kaushik

READ: Shabana Azmi Injured In A Road Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Rushed To Hospital

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.