"Shabana Azmi Is Doing Much Better Now", Says Actor-director Satish Kaushik

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi met with an accident on January 18 and was then shifted to Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Mumbai after being declared stable by the medical officers at MGM hospital in Panvel. Shabana Azmi was reportedly injured as the veteran actor's car appeared to have sustained significant damage, after ramming into a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at the Khalapur toll plaza. According to the reports, Javed Akhtar was also present in the car at the time but he was fortunately unhurt. On January 20, actor-director Satish Kaushik updated IANS on Shabana Azmi's recovery.

Actor-director Satish Kaushik says Shabana Azmi is doing much better now

Earlier on Saturday, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar went through a fatal car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as their vehicle crashed into a large truck near Khalapur, about 60 kilometres away from Mumbai. While Javed Akhtar was visibly unscathed by the terrible accident, Shabani Azmi, on the other hand, suffered injuries and bruises on her face. While Bollywood stars rushed to visit Shabana at the hospital, fans on social media also conveyed their wishes for Azmi's speedy recovery. Filmmaker Satish Kaushik, while speaking to IANS on Monday, said that Shabana Azmi is doing much better than before. Reports say that Satish visited Azmi at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) in Andheri on Sunday. He further shared that Shabana Azmi was under strict observation and prayed for her speedy recovery.

As per reports, Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar were travelling together, while their car rammed into a truck from behind on the highway on the Mumbai-Pune lane around 4.15 pm. The 69-year-old actor is reportedly still undergoing some tests and treatments for quicker recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also issued a statement on the unfortunate accident suffered by Shabana Azmi. Check out his tweet:

The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2020

