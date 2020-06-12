Last Updated:

'No Weekend Opening...': Hansal Mehta On 'Gulabo Sitabo's' OTT Release; Kunal Kohli Echoes

Mehta wrote that with a film's digital release on July 12, he has not witnessed any 'opening day' tweets or 'Monday test' pressure. "Instead only love..."

Chetna Kapoor
Hansal Mehta

With Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo' becoming the first Hindi film to release on the OTT platform amid lockdown, the debate between multiplexes, producers, and exhibitors has been going on for some time now. Is it feasible to bypass theatrical release or not? While the question remains and is argued upon, director Hansal Mehta had a 'loveful' comment to make.

The director wrote that with a film's digital release on July 12, he has not witnessed any 'opening day' tweets or 'Monday test' pressure. Instead only 'love for the film, the way it should be', Hansal said.

Director Kunal Kohli echoed Mehta's thoughts and wrote, "So true. Well said. We should only be discussing a film creatively. In the long run Who discusses the budget of Amar Prem? What was the Monday share of Pyaasa? And did Kabhi Kabhie do more business than Deewar? Let’s make collection & budget discussions passé" [sic]

ALSO READ | Gulabo Sitabo's digital release not likely to start a trend of OTT release in Bollywood?

Meanwhile, expressing their displeasure over the statements issued by few multiplex chains against the digital release of films, Producers Guild of India (PGI) said, it is time for the entire industry to come together and support each other, amid the nationwide lockdown, which has resulted in shutting of theatres.

ALSO READ | 'Like 2 bald men fighting over comb': Pooja Bhatt on fight between producers-exhibitors 

 

 

First Published:
