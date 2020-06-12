'No Weekend Opening...': Hansal Mehta On 'Gulabo Sitabo's' OTT Release; Kunal Kohli Echoes

With Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo' becoming the first Hindi film to release on the OTT platform amid lockdown, the debate between multiplexes, producers, and exhibitors has been going on for some time now. Is it feasible to bypass theatrical release or not? While the question remains and is argued upon, director Hansal Mehta had a 'loveful' comment to make.

The director wrote that with a film's digital release on July 12, he has not witnessed any 'opening day' tweets or 'Monday test' pressure. Instead only 'love for the film, the way it should be', Hansal said.

Director Kunal Kohli echoed Mehta's thoughts and wrote, "So true. Well said. We should only be discussing a film creatively. In the long run Who discusses the budget of Amar Prem? What was the Monday share of Pyaasa? And did Kabhi Kabhie do more business than Deewar? Let’s make collection & budget discussions passé" [sic]

No tweets about the film's opening. No tweets about it's weekend. No tweets about the 'Monday test'. Just love for the film (sometimes through being critical). The way it should be. The business of cinema is best left to the investors. Cinema is best left to its viewers. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 12, 2020

Also this is true whether a film releases theatrically or on OTT. Investors and stakeholders are wise people. Let them go about their business. As members of the audience our relationship must be with the film as entertainment, art, message or time pass. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 12, 2020

You know who will be sad when a film has an exclusive OTT release? Those who have no investment in the film but discuss the film's collections as if their family gold was invested in it. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, expressing their displeasure over the statements issued by few multiplex chains against the digital release of films, Producers Guild of India (PGI) said, it is time for the entire industry to come together and support each other, amid the nationwide lockdown, which has resulted in shutting of theatres.

