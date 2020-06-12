Gulabo Sitabo's Digital Release Not Likely To Start A Trend Of OTT Release In Bollywood?

Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo released recently on digital. The decision of the makers to release the film on the OTT platform Amazon Prime had invited quite some flak from the exhibitors and theatre owners. A film analyst, Girish Johar, recently spoke about makers opting for a digital release and was affirmative that it will not become a trend with time.

Film analyst speaks about digital platform becoming the new norm

Gulabo Sitabo’s release on a digital platform sparked quite a few speculations about the possibility of more and more films opting for the concept in such uncertain times. In a recent interaction with a leading news daily, film analyst Girish Johar spoke about the mindset behind the concept and why he thinks films will be back in cinema halls as soon as possible. He said that the digital release of Gulabo Sitabo will lure other producers but it will mainly be because of the financial stress. If the makers manage to withhold their films for some more time, nobody would want to get away with a theatrical release as such a release has a different kind of impact. He also shed some light on how watching films in theatres is an anchor activity and people love to go to cinema halls. Girish Johar spoke about how before OTT platforms, there were mediums like VCR, DVD player, and satellite TV but all of that could not replace cinema halls. He also gave the example of Avengers and pointed out how the film worked better on cinema hall screens. Most films that are taking the OTT platform route are not big canvas films, but story-based ones. He said towards the end that the success of a film on OTT platform would also be difficult to determine unlike in case of theatrical release where ticket sale defines success.

Read 'Gulabo Sitabo': Here's How Netizens Reviewed Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer

Also read 'Gulabo Sitabo': 'What Were You Trying To Do,' KRK Asks Shoojit Sircar, Director Replies

About Gulabo Sitabo

Gulabo Sitabo is a comedy-drama film which released on Amazon Prime on June 12. The plot of this film revolves around a bittersweet relationship shared between a landlord and a tenant. Gulabo Sitabo has been directed by Shoojit Sircar and the writing has been done by Juhi Chaturvedi. The film features actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aayushmann Khurrana, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. Have a look at the trailer of the film here.

Read Here's Everything About Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Also read 'Gulabo Sitabo': Arjun Kapoor Nails Tongue Twister, Nominates Important Team Member

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Amazon Prime Video India)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.