Varun Dhawan-Natasha's Wedding To Happen This Weekend, Confirms Pahlaj Nihalani

Rumours about Coolie No. 1 actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding have been doing the rounds since a very long time now. The two were previously rumoured to be tying the knot in summer 2020, but much to everyone's surprise, the reports turned out to be false. Fresh developments reveal that the duo will now be tying the knot this weekend.

According to Mid-Day, it has been revealed that Varun and Natasha are planning to tie the knot on January 24, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at a beach resort in Alibaug. It is reported to be a three-day affair, with all the events including Mehendi, Sangeet and Reception taking place. It is also said that the duo has also planned for a one-day celebration including the Shaadi and a reception in the evening.

Producer Pahlaj Nihalani, who has been a part of several David Dhawan movies, revealed to the portal saying he has heard that Varun Dhawan's wedding is happening this weekend. He also added that he has not received an invite yet. Pahlaj Nihalani said that David had once mentioned about the wedding to him. He also wished the couple all the best.

A source also revealed to Mid-Day saying that the wedding will only see the families and the couple's school friends in attendance. It was also reported that the families were sent e-invites for the reception last week. It was also reported that a few Bollywood celebrities including directors Remo D'Souza, Shashank Khaitan, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, and Vashu Bhagnani, will be invited for the wedding.The wedding outfit of Varun will be designed by fashion designer friend Kunal Rawal, and Dalal will wear her own creation.

Also read | Did You Know Varun Dhawan Was Paid A Whopping Amount For 'Coolie No. 1' Remake?

Also read | Varun Dhawan's Father David Dhawan Responds To Directing The Actor's Kissing Scenes

About Natasha Dalal

Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan's girlfriend, is a fashion designer. She released her "Natasha Dalal Label" after she returned to India. The fashion house specializes in bridal wear, gowns and lehengas. She received her degree from New York's Fashion Institute of Technology.

Also read | Varun Dhawan Shares Monochrome Picture; Fans Say 'looking Drop Dead Gorgeous'

Also read | 73rd Army Day: Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan Salute Brave Hearts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.