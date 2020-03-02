No Police Brutality In My Film 'Sooryavanshi': Rohit Shetty

Director Rohit Shetty, who is expanding his cop universe with "Sooryavanshi", on Monday said his movie doesn't show police brutality. At the trailer launch of "Sooryavanshi", the director, best known for "Singham" series and "Simmba", was asked whether his films glorified police brutality and encounter killings but he dismissed the question.

"Police brutality hai hi nahin meri film mein. Tu galat film dekh ke aayi hai. Wrong question. (There's no police brutality in my film. You have watched the wrong film)," Shetty told reporters.

ALSO READ | 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar dominates in cop avatar & full-power action

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film of the cop franchise created by filmmaker Rohit Shetty with Ajay Devgn starrer Singham and Singham Returns and Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba as the previous films. Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the character of an ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi in the film.

Sooryavanshi is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

The film features actors Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Jaaved Jaaferi, Amit Sadh among others. Sooryavanshi releases in theaters on March 24. Also, following Aditya Thackeray’s recent initiative, of keeping Mumbai theaters open 24x7, Sooryavanshi will be screened all night from Tuesday, 24th March in theatres in Mumbai.

The trailer launch was also attended by co-producer Karan Johar, actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ | Before 'Sooryavanshi' trailer release, this fan-made video is going viral; Watch

ALSO READ | 'Sooryavanshi' star Akshay Kumar talks about how his co-star Katrina Kaif has evolved

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.