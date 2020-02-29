Before 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer Release, This Fan-made Video Is Going Viral; Watch

Sooryavanshi is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2020 and its trailer is expected to release very soon. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Akshay Kumar in the lead. It is the third character to be introduced in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. According to the media reports, the movie’s trailer will be released on March 2, 2020.

Before Sooryavanshi's trailer release, there is a video on the internet which is being viral. The clip is like a fan-made trailer of the upcoming film. The clip features various clippings of Akshay Kumar’s films like Holiday, Khiladi 786, etc.

The video also features Katrina Kaif. Katrina Kaif will also be seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. In the video, clips from Katrina’s Tiger Zinda Hai have also been used. This trailer video is a perfect fan-made trailer and it does a fantastic job of increasing the excitement before the actual trailer release of Sooryavanshi.

According to a media report, the film’s trailer launch event is expected to happen on March 2, 2020. It has also been reported that the duration of the official trailer will be around 4 minutes. Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif will have special guests at the launch event. It is also speculated that Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will be present at the event too.

In the movie, Akshay Kumar will be playing the role of an ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi. It also stars Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role. The film is expected to release on March 24, 2020. The film’s release has been shifted three days ahead to capture the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

