'Sooryavanshi' Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar Dominates In Cop Avatar & Full-power Action

Another blockbuster in the Rohit Shetty cop universe drama, Sooryavanshi promises hardcore entertainment for Rohit Shetty movie fans but more importantly for Akshay Kumar fans. The Khiladi of Bollywood totally slays the cop avatar with his awe-inspiring action and A-game of acting. The previous superstar cops of the Rohit Shetty universe also make their blockbuster entry to support Kumar in his quest to hunt the suicide bombers. All in all - a power-packed trailer!

Watch the trailer below:

Read | Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' to be rescued by Shivani Roy after 'Singham' and 'Simmba'?

Ahead of the release of the trailer on Monday, a few members of the film industry got a chance to see the Sooryavanshi trailer on Saturday. Among them was film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh who took to his Twitter handle to review the preview, starring Khiladi Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Completely impressed by the Rohit Shetty directorial, Taran Adarsh said that the film will be a huge winner at the box-office. He also called the director an 'undisputed emperor of entertainers'.

Have a look:

#Xclusiv: Watched #SooryavanshiTrailer... Absolutely fantastic 🔥🔥🔥... #RohitShetty is the undisputed emperor of entertainers, #Sooryavanshi reaffirms the fact... Great to see #AkshayKumar in action mode... Get ready for Tsunami at the BO, this one promises to be a huge winner! pic.twitter.com/5hIlRmx9dQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 29, 2020

Read | Film critic reviews Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' trailer; says 'get ready for Tsunami'

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film of the cop franchise created by filmmaker Rohit Shetty with Ajay Devgn starrer Singham and Singham Returns and Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba as the previous films. Sooryavanshi is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Read | Before 'Sooryavanshi' trailer release, this fan-made video is going viral; Watch

The film features actors Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Jaaved Jaaferi, Amit Sadh among others. Sooryavanshi releases in theaters on March 24. Also, following Aditya Thackeray’s recent initiative, of keeping Mumbai theaters open 24x7, Sooryavanshi will be screened all night from Tuesday, 24th March in theatres in Mumbai.

Read | Akshay Kumar ditches helicopter for bike as he arrives for 'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.