'Sooryavanshi' Star Akshay Kumar Talks About How His Co-star Katrina Kaif Has Evolved

The Sooryavanshi team just dropped the film's trailer at the launch with the Singham Ajay Devgn and Simmba Ranveer Singh. While Singh, Devgn, and Akshay Kumar are set to come together in the film, Sooryavanshi also marks the reunion of Katrina Kaif and Akshay. The duo has previously worked in multiple films including Namastey London, Singh is Kinng, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Tees Maar Khan, and more.

From Namastey London to Sooryavanshi; Akshay Kumar talks about Katrina Kaif

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh & Devgn To Be Alongside 'Sooryavanshi' Stars At The Trailer Launch Event?

In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar said that it was fun working with Katrina Kaif since they have previously shared screen space. Talking about her role, he said that she has a considerable part to play in Sooryavanshi and added there has been a huge growth in her as an actor. He further said that there have been several emotional and pivotal scenes in which she performed really well.

Akshay Kumar further added that she has come into her own as an actor. Kumar also added that her command in Hindi has improved a lot since the time he first worked with her. He further continued saying that she is more than someone who is good looking and a good dancer.

ALSO READ | Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' To Be Rescued By Shivani Roy After 'Singham' And 'Simmba'?

About the film

Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the character of an ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi in the film. Jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions, the film will unite Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. The film revolves around a terrorist organisation's attempt to bomb Mumbai and the efforts that the cops have to take to stop it.

ALSO READ | Before 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer Release, This Fan-made Video Is Going Viral; Watch

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar Ditches Helicopter For Bike As He Arrives For 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer Launch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.