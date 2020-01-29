Nora Fatehi is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. She has managed to wow her fans in a short span of time. After displaying some great moves in songs like Dilbar, and O Saki Saki, she has taken over the internet with her distinctive dancing style. The Street Dancer 3D actor has recently posted a video on her Instagram handle.

The Street Dancer 3D actor shared a video of her dancing on the streets of London with Salman Yusuff Khan. The two of them have great chemistry and their moves are quite smooth. The video has gone viral and made quite some noise on social media. Fans have commented on the same and want to see more such videos.

Nora Fatehi and Salman Yusuff Khan dance on the streets of London

Nora and Salman look extremely stylish as they dance together. Nora dons a stunning red puffer jacket with black tights and a crop top. Salman, on the other hand, dons a black vest and black jeans with sunglasses. The two dance with black trainers and an overlooking crowd at the back. It has not been a day to Nora Fatehi's video and it has already got the attention of a large number of viewers.

Nora Fatehi's videos on Instagram are always trending and the actor keeps posting new videos of her item songs every now and then to elate her fans. Street Dancer 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020, and has been doing well at the box-office. The movie has collected a total of 17.76 crores at the box-office and is expected to cross 50 crores. The film, Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D'Souza and stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

