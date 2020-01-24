Street Dancer 3D: The Cost Of Nora Fatehi's Hairdo In The Film Will Blow Your Mind

Nora Fatehi set temperatures soaring with her moves in Street Dancer's Garmi song. And, while the film has started attracting several cine-goers and the first reviews are extremely positive, there is a certain fact about the dance drama that is making headlines. After Fatehi's look for Street Dancer 3D was heavily praised on social media, reports suggested that the actresses hairdo cost a total of Rs 2.5 lakhs. Confirming the same to a news agency, she stated that she got the ponytail custom made in Dubai, where the entire cast of Street Dancer 3D was shooting.

'Wanted to give my look a fierce vibe': Nora Fatehi

Dishing out more details, the actress claimed that more than five hundred grams of actual human hair went into the making of her ponytail for the film. "We wanted the ponytail to be long and thick to give a fierce vibe during the face-off battle with Shraddha Kapoor," she added.

When asked if she faced any difficulties while sporting the heavy ponytail, Nora stated that she felt that the look added a dynamic vibe to the sequences and she wanted to make sure that she had 'diverse looks' throughout the dance drama, and hence went out of her way to do so.

Meanwhile, starring alongside Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi's film is set in London. Revolving around two rival dance groups from India and Pakistan, who have been competing against each other every time, until they eventually realize that they stem from the same roots and have a common purpose to stand for their people from the Asian subcontinent.

It is followed by the backdrop of a global dance competition, the film showcases how these underdogs stand strong against all odds. Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

