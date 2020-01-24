The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Street Dancer 3D: The Cost Of Nora Fatehi's Hairdo In The Film Will Blow Your Mind

Bollywood News

Nora Fatehi's hairdo in Street Dancer is gaining appreciation from all fronts. However, reports suggest that the updo comes at a whopping cost of Rs. 2.5 lakhs

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Street Dancer

Nora Fatehi set temperatures soaring with her moves in Street Dancer's Garmi song. And, while the film has started attracting several cine-goers and the first reviews are extremely positive, there is a certain fact about the dance drama that is making headlines. After Fatehi's look for Street Dancer 3D was heavily praised on social media, reports suggested that the actresses hairdo cost a total of Rs 2.5 lakhs. Confirming the same to a news agency, she stated that she got the ponytail custom made in Dubai, where the entire cast of Street Dancer 3D was shooting. 

READ: Nora Fatehi's Post With Varun & Shraddha Will Get You Excited For 'Street Dancer 3D'

'Wanted to give my look a fierce vibe': Nora Fatehi 

Dishing out more details, the actress claimed that more than five hundred grams of actual human hair went into the making of her ponytail for the film. "We wanted the ponytail to be long and thick to give a fierce vibe during the face-off battle with Shraddha Kapoor," she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

When asked if she faced any difficulties while sporting the heavy ponytail, Nora stated that she felt that the look added a dynamic vibe to the sequences and she wanted to make sure that she had 'diverse looks' throughout the dance drama, and hence went out of her way to do so. 

READ: 'Lagdi Lahore Di' Song From 'Street Dancer 3D' Out; Watch Here

Meanwhile, starring alongside Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi's film is set in London. Revolving around two rival dance groups from India and Pakistan, who have been competing against each other every time, until they eventually realize that they stem from the same roots and have a common purpose to stand for their people from the Asian subcontinent. 

It is followed by the backdrop of a global dance competition, the film showcases how these underdogs stand strong against all odds. Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

READ:  Nora Fatehi Turns Into Ghost To Make Badshah Groove To 'Garmi Song', Watch Video

READ: Nora Fatehi Spotted Walking With A Limp On Her Way To The Car, Says 'aaj Mujhe Injury Hai'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
"TUKDE-TUKDE GANG IN BOLLYWOOD"
INDIAN EMBASSY ISSUES DIRECTIVE
PM SPEAKS TO BAL PURASKAR WINNERS
HC NOTICE TO JNU
BCCI DISAPPOINTED WITH VIRAT KOHLI
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA