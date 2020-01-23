Nora Fatehi's Post With Varun & Shraddha Will Get You Excited For 'Street Dancer 3D'

Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are all set to squall the big screen together in Remo D'Souza's directorial Street Dancer 3D. The movie is already making a lot of noise because of its peppy songs like Muqabla, Garmi and Lagdi Lahore Di. Social media is flooded with dance troops grooving to the beats of these songs and sharing their videos about the same. With just one day to go for the release of Street Dancer 3D, actor Nora Fatehi shared the cutest polaroid pictures with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor on her Instagram handle.

After releasing back-to-back pictures and posters of the film, Nora Fatehi, on Thursday winded up her promotional spree by sharing adorable polaroids with her Street Dancer 3D co-stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The trio can be seen sharing a warm hug while posing for the camera. Not to miss the three cute polaroids in Nora Fatehi's hand that speaks volumes of their crackling chemistry. In the caption, Nora wrote, 'Catch these cuties in a cinema near you tomorrow'. Check out the pictures here:

About Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza under the banners T-Series and Remo D'Souza Entertainment. The movie entails the dance battle between two rival dance groups from India and Pakistan, who compete against each other every time they meet. Varun in an interview with an entertainment portal had revealed that they underwent grueling dance training sessions to match the choreographer-dancers like Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak amongst others. Street Dancer 3D is all set to hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

