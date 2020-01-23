Aastha Gill's 'Naagin' To Nora Fatehi's 'Garmi': New Chartbuster Hits To Groove To

Bollywood is known for its music and movies across the world. Nowadays old songs are also remade and brought back to life with the help of some talented music composers in Bollywood. A lot of hit music singles are given a new desi tadka and used for Bollywood movies. Take a look at some of the hottest singles in Bollywood.

Top 3 hottest singles

Naagin

The song Naagin has a groove to it. Fans reacted to the song and said that when the beat drops in song Naagin they cannot help but nod their heads up and down. The video has crossed over 100 million views and 1.2 million likes on YouTube.

Furthermore, Aastha Gill and Akasa Singh can be seen sporting some sultry dance moves. The music is composed by Vayu. Take a look at the hot single.

Interstellar

Badshah's Interstellar is from his latest album 3:00 AM Session. Interstellar also one of Badshah's hottest single that he every released. Aditya Singh (Badshah) also talked about the album and said that this is his most pure album it does not have any lies.

The album consists of stories, fantasies, ambitions, confessions about Badshah's life. In fact, he also mentioned that he was scared to release the album after all.

Garmi Song

The list consists of top hottest singles in Bollywood and the list would not be complete without the recently released Garmi Song. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Badshah.

Garmi song has broken the official records of Nora Fatehi's songs like Dilbar Dilbar, O SAKI SAKI and many more. The song has gained more than 30 million views in 24 hours which is more than that of any song of Nora Fatehi till now.

