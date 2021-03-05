Nora Fatehi Becomes 1st Ever African-Arab Female Artist To Hit 1 Bn YT Views For 'Dilbar'

Nora Fatehi on Friday made history and became the world's first African-Arab female artist to hit 1 billion views on the YouTube platform of Dilbar song. The popular song Dilbar was sung by Neha Kakkar, Ikka, and Dhvani Bhanushali, which featured in the 2018 movie Satyamev Jayate.

Music record label and film production company T-Series hosted a big success bash for Nora. A flash mob of kids danced on her song and Nora later joined them and grooved on Dilbar.

Nora Fatehi was last seen in the dance movie Street Dancer 3D. The film starred Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Prabhudeva in prominent roles. Nora Fatehi amazed her fans with her splendid dance moves in the movie. She will be next seen in the war action movie Bhuj: The Pride of India.

WATCH —

Indeed a historic moment!! Nora becomes the world's 1st African-Arab female artist to hit 1 Billion views on the YouTube unit of #Dilbar!! 🔥🔥 Thank you for the immense love! Tune in now: https://t.co/7QwReBa14G #tseries @TSeries #MilapZaveri @TheJohnAbraham @BajpayeeManoj pic.twitter.com/G9GDrwqAiv — T-Series (@TSeries) March 5, 2021

#dilbar song crossed 1Billion Views on Youtube as #NoraFatehi today for here Success Bash 📸 @viralbhayani77 pic.twitter.com/onRgWnV4k4 — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) March 5, 2021

Dilbar reached 1B on YouTube... 🔥 and it makes #NoraFatehi the first African/Arab artist in the world to hit 1 billion 🔥🔥 she made history in 2018 when she was the first one ever in India, to break a record in 24hours and now she makes history again♥️ i’m so proud. #Dilbar 🥳 pic.twitter.com/MVAcPMXwJk — NoraFatehi (@NoraFatehi1992) March 5, 2021

Actress Nora Fatehi was recently honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2021 as 'Performer of the Year'. Elated to be conferred with the award, Nora took to Instagram and penned a note while sharing the happiness of being acknowledged for her hard work and gaining recognition in the entertainment industry. "This uplifts me and encourages me to do more to create an even bigger impact in the world of entertainment," said Nora after winning the award.

