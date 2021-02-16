Nora Fatehi Reveals 'easiest Way' For Women To Find Out If A Man Is Cheating On Them

Nora Fatehi, who recently took the internet by storm yet again by showcasing the tale of vengeance in the music video of Chhor Denge, has now revealed the "easiest way" for one to find out whether a man is cheating on them. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Street Dancer 3D actor spilt the beans on her first-ever heartbreak, her resolution for 2021 and also described her perfect life partner in three words. During her interaction with the host, Nora also revealed how one can find out if a man is cheating on them and gushed, "the phone has everything".

Nora Fatehi's relationship advice for girls is 'go through his phone'

Nora Fatehi was recently joined by Parampara Tandon and Sachet Tandon for a rapid-fire round in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. In her interaction with the host, the 29-year-old, who is apparently single, answered some relationship questions and revealed the easiest way to find out if one's partner is cheating on them. According to Nora, one should simply go through their partner's phone because "the phone has everything". Soon after her response, the composer-lyricist duo Sachet-Parampara jokingly advised everyone to "go back to the landline".

Later, when asked to reveal the age when she suffered from her first-ever heartbreak, the Dilbar fame revealed that she was 22 years old when someone broke her heart for the first time. Furthermore, Nora Fatehi was also asked to describe her ideal life partner in three words. In her response, the actor-dancer gushed "loyalty is everything" and explained that apart from loyalty, she wants her better half to be "honest" and "hardworking". During her interaction with the portal, Nora also shed some light on her resolution for 2021. When asked about the same, she said that her new year resolution is to shock people with her performance.

Meanwhile, she is currently basking in the success of Chhor Denge. In addition to Nora Fatehi's dance moves, her intense expressions and overall performance in the music video was also highly lauded by the masses. In less than two weeks, the video has garnered over a whopping 79 million views on YouTube alone.

Take a look:

