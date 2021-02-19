Nora Fatehi Wishes Dilbar's Arabic Composer Achraf Aarab On His Birthday; See Pics

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram handle to extend birthday wishes to one of the composers of the Arabic version of the song Dilbar, Achraf Aarab. Nora left a sweet message for the composer in her Instagram Story. Achraf is part of the group Fnaire. What did Nora Fatehi call Achraf Aarab in her Instagram Story?

Nora posted a picture of Achraf on her Instagram story and added a GIF that read 'Happy Birthday'. She followed it by adding the video of Dilbar's Arabic version where Achraf Aarab, Khalifa Mennani and Mohcine Tizaf can be seen dancing with Nora. Achraf Aarab reposted Nora's wishes, that said "To the most stylish man I know", on his own Instagram story.

Nora Fatehi had performed in both Hindi and Arabic versions of the song Dilbar. The Hindi version of Nora Fatehi's Dilbar was sung by Neha Kakkar, Ikka and Dhvani Bhanushali, which featured in the 2018 movie Satyamev Jayate. The Arabic version of the song was written by Khalifa Mennani and Achraf Aarab and composed by Mohcine Tizaf.

The video starts off with Khalifa Mennani and Achraf Aarab talking to a priest. The focus then moves to Mohcine Tizaf who intently watches Nora arriving in a "royal palkhi". Nora and the trio then perform a dance sequence to the melodious song. Nora Fatehi's Dilbar (The Arabic Version) has gained more than 13 million views on YouTube.

Take a look at Nora Fatehi's videos

Dilbar was one of the first of Nora Fatehi's videos. Ever since her debut, she has made many dance covers with many content creators and singers. She worked with Vicky Kaushal for Arijit Singh's song Pachtaoge, where she portrays the role of a cheating wife. In 2017, she also performed in Harry Sandhu's Naah, arranged by B Praak and composed by Jaani. Recently, she performed in Parampara Tandon's Chhor Denge, starring next to Ehan Bhat. The video has over 89 million views on YouTube.

Know more about Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi celebrated her birthday on February 6, 2021, with actor and dancer Aadil Khan. Aadil prepared a surprise celebration for Nora at MAD Studio, Mumbai. Aadil and his team decorated the studio with balloons and arranged a chocolate cake for Nora. They played Nora's song Garmi in the background as she started walking in the studio towards her surprise.

Recently, celebrating the success of Parampara Tandon's song Chhor Denge, she taught Parampara and her newlywed husband, the steps to the song in an IGTV video. Nora taught all the steps along with expressions to te couple. The video has garnered over 4.2 million views already.

