When Nora Fatehi Danced With Vicky Kaushal On 'Pachtaoge's' Success Party | Watch

Nora Fatehi appeared in Arijit Singh’s single Pachtaoge’s music video with Vicky Kaushal, who is among the popular actors in the film industry. The song is about infidelity and heartbreak. This #throwbackTuesday, let's take a look at the song below and check out the success party where Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal danced together.

Also read:Nora Fatehi Wants To "go Back To Her Habitat" As She Stays At Home Amid Lockdown

Pachtaoge Song

The song Pachtaoge is sung by Arijit Singh. Since his first song Phir Mohabbat from the movie Murder 2, Arijit Singh stepped in the music industry and instantly became popular. Check out the success party dance video below.

Also read: Sunny Kaushal On Vicky Kaushal Dating Katrina Kaif: 'He Is Not Even Seeing Anyone'

He has sung various Bollywood masterpieces and still continues to impress the audience with his tracks. His song Pachtaoge is amongst his biggest hits. It tells the story of a couple who becomes a victim of infidelity. The music video stars Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi. Pachtaoge also reportedly has the highest TikTok creations. The music is given by B Praak.

Pachtaoge's Success Party

During the success party of the song last year, Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi had danced together. The pair looked gorgeous as they posed for pictures together. Vicky rocked a printed black hoodie and a pair of black pants. He also rocked a sleek pair of sunglasses. Nora donned a blush pink satin dress.

Also read: Watch: Nora Fatehi Reveals Her Plans Of Stepping Out Once Lockdown Is Lifted

On the work front, Vicky is going to be seen in the biopic of Sardar Udham Singh. The actor recently appeared in the horror flick Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. On the other hand, Nora Fatehi was last seen in Remo D’souza’s Street Dancer 3D, which also starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.