Watch: Nora Fatehi Reveals Her Plans Of Stepping Out Once Lockdown Is Lifted

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi took to her social media account and shared a meme that featured her grand entry onto the stage for a dance performance. The Street Dancer 3D actor hilariously joked about it and said that when the national lockdown is over, she is likely to step out of her house in the exact same manner. She captioned the video and said, "Literally me once the lockdown is over and I can leave my house.... #quarantineglowup #comingbackwithabang #memes #jokes #lol"

Fans of the actor have liked and commented on the post with laughing emojis as they seem to relate to her amid the constraints of the 21-day national lockdown as implemented by the Government. Nora Fatehi had also shared a video earlier last week expressing her concern about the current global situation.

Through the video message, she had urged her fans to remain calm and keep out mental health in check and not fall victim to the fear-mongering prevalent due to the COVID-19 scare.

Many celebrities from the film industry have stood in solidarity to spread the importance of practising the needed precautions while under lockdown. While many of them have urged their fans and followers to follow the orders and instructions given by the Government and the medical authorities. Some have also been sharing their activities through their social media updates and keeping their fans entertained.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, more than 1200 cases have been reported of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 230. Thirty-two deaths have been reported till date.

