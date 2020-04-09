Hook Steps Of 'Street Dancer 3D' Star Nora Fatehi You Can Try During Quarantine

As the lockdown continues amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, people are running out of options as to what one must do at home during their quarantine period to get rid of boredom. But if you have a knack for dancing and love Nora Fatehi's videos, then we have the perfect solution for you. Take a look at some popular Nora Fatehi's hook steps which you can easily learn during the quarantine period, and make it super-fun.

Learn Hook Steps of these popular Nora Fatehi's songs

Dilbar

Nora Fatehi rose to fame with her scintillating dance track Dilbar from Satyamev Jayate. Nora looked drop-dead gorgeous in the music video and her killer belly dancing moves won millions of hearts. So if you want to make your quarantine period a little more exciting then take a look at the Dilbar hook step, you can easily learn from this dance tutorial video by Nora Fatehi. All you need to do is put one hand on your head and the other on your elbow. Then lift up your right hip and drop on every beat.

Garmi

Garmi is unarguably one of the most infamous tracks of the dancing queen Nora Fatehi. The stunning Bollywood diva played a dancer in the movie Street Dancer 3D, and Garmi became viral in no time. The song has two hook steps out of which let's learn the easier one. For this one needs to pull your left hip back, stretch as much as you can and twirl on the beat, with hand folded. During a recent award ceremony, Nora Fatehi taught this hook step to all the promising debut actors in B-town. Check out the video and try yourself.

Pepeta

A highly popular International single of Nora Fatehi is Pepeta sung by Ray Vanny and Nora herself. The dancer turned actor looked super-stylish in this music video. So if you want to spend some time dancing during your quarantine, then Pepeta dance tutorial video by Nora Fatehi is apt for you. One can learn the hook step of this smashing dance number of Nora with the utmost ease. All you need to do is move your hand and legs in one direction with the music. Which goes like right left, left land right.

