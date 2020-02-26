Neha Kakkar And Nora Fatehi Songs That Created Magic Onscreen | Here's The List

Neha Kakkar is one of the most bankable singers in current times. All her songs are smashing hits, be it party tracks, melodious songs or sad ones. Neha Kakkar has time and again made her presence felt with her popularity. Counted amongst the top singers in the country today, Neha sure knows the art of charming her fans with her soulful voice, which penetrates deep into the hearts of the audiences.

Image Credit: Neha Kakkar Instagram

Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, is the reigning dancing queen of the Hindi Film Industry. Every dance track of her has become viral in no time. Even the hook steps of her songs like Dilbar or O Saki Saki are extremely popular. But do you that Neha Kakkar and Nora Fatehi share a special connection? It is because of every time Neha Kakkar has sung a song for Nora Fatehi, it has become a record-breaking hit.

Image Credit: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The dynamic duo has collaborated on several occasions, and all their tracks have stunned the audience. Neha Kakkar has given her voice to the majority of Nora Fatehi's sizzling dance tracks. Take a look at times when Neha Kakkar did playback for Nora Fatehi and created magic on the silver screen.

Neha Kakkar and Nora Fatehi songs

Garmi-'Street Dancer 3D'

The last time Neha Kakkar and Nora came together for a song was Garmi from Street Dancer 3D. This track literally broke the internet. Nora looked breathtaking in the video of Garmi, and her killer dance moves became the talk of the town. But it would not have been possible if Neha had not sung the song so nicely.

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani-'Marjaavaan'

Another Nora and Neha's popular track is Ek Toh Kum Zindagani from the film Marjaavaan. Nora Fatehi dazzled like a diva in this peppy dance track. Neha Kakkar's voice suited this cult song like a dream, and yet again the two were able to give a memorable track to the audiences.

O Saki Saki-'Batla House'

When the Koena Mitra and Sanjay Dutt's O Saki Saki remix released in 2019, people were left awe-struck. The song had a few modifications in the terms of the lyrics and pace of the music. The way Nora Fatehi flaunted her dancing skills in this super-cool track was simply brilliant. Neha sang this track in her own unique way which added to the popularity quotient of O Saki Saki.

Dilbar-'Satyamave Jayate'

Both Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali gave their voice to the remix version of Sushmita Sen's iconic dance number from Sirf Tum. This track came as a storm and netizens went into a frenzy over it. One would hear it at every party, club or wedding. Nora Fatehi's impressive belly-dancing was the highlight of John Abraham starrer Satyamave Jayate.

